 Madonna Says 'Lucky To Be Alive' As She Returns From ICU Post Serious Bacterial Infection
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMadonna Says 'Lucky To Be Alive' As She Returns From ICU Post Serious Bacterial Infection

Madonna Says 'Lucky To Be Alive' As She Returns From ICU Post Serious Bacterial Infection

Madonna postponed her career-spanning 'Celebration' tour due to the health scare in June following which she was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

Music icon Madonna has thanked her family and friends for being by her side after she was hospitalised with a "serious bacterial infection" last month.

The 64-year-old singer postponed her career-spanning 'Celebration' tour due to the health scare in June following which she was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Madonna, who is on the road to recovery following her ICU stay, shared a health update on Instagram on Sunday night.

"I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone..." she wrote alongside a series of photos with her children and friends.

Love from family and friends is the "best medicine", said the Queen of Pop.

Read Also
Madonna Admitted To ICU As She Battles Serious Bacterial Infection, Postpones Celebration Tour
article-image

"One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving.

"But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends," Madonna wrote in the post.

Read Also
Weird: Madonna licks her guitar in an embarrassing Insta post, fans left guessing what's up with her
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madonna Says 'Lucky To Be Alive' As She Returns From ICU Post Serious Bacterial Infection

Madonna Says 'Lucky To Be Alive' As She Returns From ICU Post Serious Bacterial Infection

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Breaks Down Seeing 4-Year-Old Daughter During Family Week

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Breaks Down Seeing 4-Year-Old Daughter During Family Week

Shabana Azmi On Her Liplock With Dharmendra In Rocky Aur Rani: 'Who Wouldn't Want To Kiss Him?'

Shabana Azmi On Her Liplock With Dharmendra In Rocky Aur Rani: 'Who Wouldn't Want To Kiss Him?'

Kareena Kapoor Aces Airport Style As She Returns From Europe Vacation With Saif, Taimur & Jeh: SEE...

Kareena Kapoor Aces Airport Style As She Returns From Europe Vacation With Saif, Taimur & Jeh: SEE...

Shabana Azmi To Hoist The Tricolour At Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s Independence Day...

Shabana Azmi To Hoist The Tricolour At Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s Independence Day...