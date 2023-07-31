Madonna Says 'Lucky To Be Alive' As She Returns From ICU Post Serious Bacterial Infection

Music icon Madonna has thanked her family and friends for being by her side after she was hospitalised with a "serious bacterial infection" last month.

The 64-year-old singer postponed her career-spanning 'Celebration' tour due to the health scare in June following which she was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Madonna, who is on the road to recovery following her ICU stay, shared a health update on Instagram on Sunday night.

"I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone..." she wrote alongside a series of photos with her children and friends.

Love from family and friends is the "best medicine", said the Queen of Pop.

"One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving.

"But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends," Madonna wrote in the post.

