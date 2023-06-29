 Madonna Admitted To ICU As She Battles Serious Bacterial Infection, Postpones Celebration Tour
Madonna's tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a "serious bacterial infection".

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Oseary wrote.

Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary's post.

The Celebration tour is scheduled to make stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities, and its first leg was slated to end on October 7 in Las Vegas.

Oseary said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.

