Madonna REACTS to backlash over her 'plastic look' at Grammys: 'Caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny'

Madonna has strongly reacted to backlash over her 'unrecognisable face' at Grammys 2023. The 64-year-old singer penned a long note and explained that she was excited to present Sam Smith and Kim Petras ahead of their 'history making performance' for 'Unholy', however, people chose to focus on her looks.

Madonna also stated that 'ageism and misogyny' are behind the commentary.

Madonna responds to backlash

She wrote, "It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! ♥️ Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim - Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face," she captioned her post on Instagram.

'I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny'

Madonna added, "Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous. I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

"In the words of Beyonce 'You-won’t break my soul', I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down bitches," she concluded her post.

Madonna's BTS look

Along with the long note, Madonna shared a behind-the-scenes look at her shenanigans at the Grammys, which included making rude gestures with Sam Smith, posing with Cardi B and showing off her lacey bra. She even tongue-kissed songwriter Jozzy.

Madonna's post comes after netizens expressed concern for the singer when they could barely recognise her at the Grammys.

According to a report in Page Six, plastic surgeons believe Madonna had a facelift, nose job and 'pulled back' skin — among other work. However, the singer has never publicly addressed rumors of plastic surgery.

