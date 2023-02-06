Grammys 2023: From Beyonce to Ricky Kej, check out complete list of winners

Beyonce |

The 65th annual Grammy Awards was held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday morning in India).

It recognised the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022.

The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah and it saw some of the most celebrated artists take home the trophies, including Beyonce, Harry Styles, Viola Davis and India's very own Ricky Kej.

While Beyonce broke the record of winning the most number of Grammys with four of them till date, Ricky Kej became the only Indian to win three Grammys so far.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Pop Solo Performance: 'Easy on Me', Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: 'Unholy', Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: 'Higher', Michael Bublé

Best Pop Vocal Album: 'Harry's House', Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: 'Break My Soul', Beyoncé

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: 'Renaissance', Beyoncé

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: 'Empire Central', Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance: 'Broken Horses', Brandi Carlile

Best Metal Performance: 'Degradation Rules', Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

Best Rock Song: 'Broken Horses', Brandi Carlile

Best Rock Album: 'Patient Number 9', Ozzy Osbourne

Best Alternative Music Performance: 'Chaise Longue', Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Album: 'Wet Leg', Wet Leg

Best R&B Performance: 'Hrs & Hrs', Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance: 'Plastic Off the Sofa', Beyoncé

Best R&B Song: 'Cuff It', Beyonce

Best Progressive R&B Album: 'Gemini Rights', Steve Lacy

Best R&B Album: 'Black Radio III', Robert Glasper

Best Rap Performance: 'The Heart Part 5', Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance: 'Wait for U', Future featuring Drake and Tems

Best Rap Song: 'The Heart Part 5', Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album: 'Mr Morale & the Big Steppers', Kendrick Lamar

Best Immersive Audio Album: 'Divine Tides', Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej

Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman

Best Music Video: 'All Too Well: The Short Film', Taylor Swift

Best Music Film: 'Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story'

