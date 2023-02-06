Grammys 2023: From Beyonce to Ricky Kej, check out complete list of winners

The 65th annual Grammy Awards was held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday morning in India).
It recognised the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022.
The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah and it saw some of the most celebrated artists take home the trophies, including Beyonce, Harry Styles, Viola Davis and India's very own Ricky Kej.
While Beyonce broke the record of winning the most number of Grammys with four of them till date, Ricky Kej became the only Indian to win three Grammys so far.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Pop Solo Performance: 'Easy on Me', Adele
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: 'Unholy', Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: 'Higher', Michael Bublé
Best Pop Vocal Album: 'Harry's House', Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: 'Break My Soul', Beyoncé
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: 'Renaissance', Beyoncé
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: 'Empire Central', Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance: 'Broken Horses', Brandi Carlile
Best Metal Performance: 'Degradation Rules', Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi
Best Rock Song: 'Broken Horses', Brandi Carlile
Best Rock Album: 'Patient Number 9', Ozzy Osbourne
Best Alternative Music Performance: 'Chaise Longue', Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Album: 'Wet Leg', Wet Leg
Best R&B Performance: 'Hrs & Hrs', Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance: 'Plastic Off the Sofa', Beyoncé
Best R&B Song: 'Cuff It', Beyonce
Best Progressive R&B Album: 'Gemini Rights', Steve Lacy
Best R&B Album: 'Black Radio III', Robert Glasper
Best Rap Performance: 'The Heart Part 5', Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance: 'Wait for U', Future featuring Drake and Tems
Best Rap Song: 'The Heart Part 5', Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album: 'Mr Morale & the Big Steppers', Kendrick Lamar
Best Immersive Audio Album: 'Divine Tides', Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej
Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman
Best Music Video: 'All Too Well: The Short Film', Taylor Swift
Best Music Film: 'Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story'
