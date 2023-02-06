Grammys 2023: Ricky Kej lifts trophy for Divine Tides, becomes first Indian to win 3 awards

Indian musician Ricky Kej created history as he won his third Grammy Award on Monday for Best Immersive Audio Album.

He won the prestigious award for his album 'Divine Tides' for which he had collaborated with rock legend Stewart Copeland.

Kej and Copeland had won a Grammy in 2022 as well in the Best New Age Album category for the same album. In 2015, Kej had won a Grammy for his album 'Winds of Samsara'.

With the latest win, Kej has become the only Indian to win three Grammys and the fourth Indian to have won the award in the first place.

About Divine Tides

Sharing a picture from the Grammys ceremony, Kej wrote on Twitter, "Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India."

Featuring artists from around the world, 'Divine Tides' is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world and the resilience of our species. The album contains nine songs and eight music videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the Icy forests of Spain.

‘Divine Tides’ has already won several awards at various festivals from around the world.

Grammys 2023

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. It recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022.

Other big winners on the musical night included Harry Styles, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Viola Davis, to name a few.

