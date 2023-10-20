Zeenat Aman Extends Solidarity To Victims Of War Caught In The Israel-Palestine Conflict:

Since her debut on Instagram, earlier this year, all-time icon Zeenat Aman's post have been a source of inspiration and grace. The depth of her thoughts and the languages she uses to communicate with a generation that lazes on using good language, has found a following amongst fans from all walks of life.

The Israel-Palestine conflict is one of the most concerning events in the world that is just getting worse with every passing day. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip has reported that since October 7, more than 4000 children have lost their lives ever since Hamas bombed Israel, earlier in October.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a carousel post where she penned her thoughts over the futility of war and urged everyone to come forward and stand in solidarity with the victims of the ongoing conflict.

Check her post below.

Acknowleding her lack of awareness before comment on matters of religious and political importance, Aman writes, "As a public personality whose job depends on mass appeal, I have always been wary of commenting on politics and religion. I am acutely aware that sharing an opinion on such matters can inflame public emotion. Further, I acknowledge my own lack of expertise in these arenas. However, I am completely capable of recognising human rights violations when I see them."

She adds what compelled her to pen her thoughts. "The painful, near unbearable, visuals emerging from Palestine and Israel these past few days have compelled me to write this note. I cannot in good conscience remain silent at such a time."

Demanding accountability and urging the international community to come forward and aid in relief efforts, she adds, "I stand with the international community that is calling for an immediate ceasefire, access to relief and necessary amenities for the besieged citizens of Palestine, the release of hostages, and a bringing to account of those who oppress, and unleash, violence against civilians of any race and religion."

Condemning the violence inflicted on innocent children, the Don actress shares, "In particular, the blood of the innocent children killed and injured in these devastating and ongoing attacks should weigh heavy on us all. There is no justification for such barbarity, and we must not be mere spectators to it."

Extending peace and solidarity to the victims of war, Aman concludes her post, "I send my solidarity to friends across the world, who have risen above the narrow borders of race, religion and state to embrace ideals of justice, peace, and freedom."

Besides Aman, Akshay Kumar and Swara Bhasker are some of the few influential personalities from India, who have commented against the atrocities that are being unleashed upon innocent civilians as a result of war.

Akshay had spoken to the media and said, "Any kind of terrorism is wrong. It is very sad what happens. I hope everything stops and becomes normal; that's all I can pray for."

