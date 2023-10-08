WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor Channels Her Inner Zeenat Aman, Veteran Actress Says 'Stole My Style, Watch Me Steal Your...' | Photo Via Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan in the lead. Just a while back, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself, in which she can be seen flaunting her inner Zeenat Aman.

She captioned the video, "Call me Gen Z-eenat 🪩 #MadeToBeIconic." Janhvi is seen wearing a white long dress as she recreates Zeenat's look from the song Laila Oh Laila from the 1980 film, Qurbani. Kapoor also says the line 'Laila Main Laila' in the video.

Check it out:

Reacting to the video, Zeenat commented, "Stole my style, watch me steal your fanbase!" Jackie Shroff also wrote in the comments, "@thezeenataman, Time to make the come back! Let's show these kids how it’s done!" Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Zeenat is all set to make her comeback with Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki, alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. The filming is scheduled to begin in November this year.

Talking about Janhvi's work front, she made a special appearance recently in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the song Heart Throb opposite Ranveer Singh.

Next, the actress will star in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has Ulajh, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, and Meiyang Chang, among others. Janhvi will also feature in Devara, opposite Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.