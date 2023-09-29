Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Seeing Her Morphed Pictures On ‘Almost Pornographic Pages’ |

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, frequently subjected to online criticism regarding her appearance and allegations of undergoing plastic surgery, recently shared her perspective on how fame has impacted her childhood. In an interview, Janhvi Kapoor disclosed that when she was just 10 years old, she stumbled upon paparazzi images of herself displayed on a classmate's computer screen in their school's computer lab. She mentioned that she appeared uncomfortable and not well-groomed in those pictures. Surprisingly, rather than making her popular, this experience had an adverse effect on her.

Janhvi shared, "My friends began to look at me differently, and they teased me for not getting waxed." She further revealed that some even insinuated that she didn't need to work hard because she was already famous, making some rather peculiar comments that she couldn't quite comprehend.

However, things got worse when a teen Janhvi found her morphed pictures on "inappropriate, almost pornographic pages.”

Janhvi made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Dhadak in 2018, which was a romantic drama and a remake of the Marathi film Sairat. Her performance received positive reviews, and she garnered attention for her acting skills and striking resemblance to her mother, Sridevi.

Since her debut, Janhvi Kapoor has been part of several Bollywood projects and continues to establish herself as a young and talented actress in the Indian film industry. She has worked in various genres of films and has gained a substantial fan following.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite RajKummar Rao. She also has 'Ulajh' in her kitty, co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, 'Ulajh' is touted to be a patriotic thriller film. Janhvi also has 'Devara' with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. It is directed by Koratala Siva and is slated to release on April 5, 2024.

