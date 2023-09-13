 Janhvi Kapoor Joins Tiger Shroff In Siddharth Anand’s Rambo Remake: Report
This will mark Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's first on-screen collaboration.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Janhvi Kapoor Joins Tiger Shroff In Siddharth Anand’s Rambo Remake: Report | Photo Via Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, is all set to collaborate with Tiger Shroff for the first time in the Rambo remake. It will be directed by Rohit Dhawan. Rambo is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name, and Tiger will be stepping into the shoes of action star Sylvester Stallone. 

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Tiger and Janhvi will finally team up after several attempts in the past. The Dhadak actress' character details have not been revealed yet, but she is slated to play a pivotal role crucial to the storyline of Rambo.

The two actors have known each other for years and are excited to finally collaborate professionally. Earlier, it was reported that Janhvi was supposed to join Tiger in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which also stars Akshay Kumar. However, it did not work out due to conflicting schedules.

Rambo is tentatively scheduled to go on floors in January 2024. Janhvi and Tiger will begin shooting for the film after finishing their current commitments.

The report further states that producer Siddharth Anand and director Rohit Dhawan are working passionately on this project. The makers are looking to release this film in cinemas sometime in 2025.

On the work front, Janhvi has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Ulajh, and Jr. NTR’s Devara in her pipeline. Tiger will star next in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath Part 1.

