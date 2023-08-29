Here's The Truth Behind Janhvi Kapoor's Diamond Ring During Tirupati Visit With Shikhar Pahariya

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted visiting the famed Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on Monday with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The actress flaunted a huge diamond ring on her left hand as she offered her prayers at the temple.

Jahnvi has been in news for a while now due to her love life. Her frequent spottings with Shikhar have been grabbing eyeballs, but she has refrained from commenting on her relationship status.

Janhvi and Shikhar have also been papped while stepping out for dates in the city, and not just that, but the latter also seems to have dad Boney Kapoor's approval.

Read Also WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple With Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya Amid Devara Shoot

Truth about Janhvi Kapoor's diamond ring

As Janhvi visited the Tirupati temple on Monday with Shikhar, eagle-eyed netizens spotted a diamond ring on her finger and speculations went rife that the actress was engaged to her rumoured boyfriend.

However, her spokesperson has now clarified that Janhvi visited the temple as a ritual which she has been following on her mother Sridevi's birth anniversaries.

Sridevi's birth anniversary was on August 13 but Janhvi could not visit the temple as she was shooting for her film Ulajh in Bhopal. However, as soon as she wrapped up her shoot, she jetted off to Tirupati.

Also, Janhvi's team mentioned that the ring which she wore originally belonged to her mother, Sridevi, and that there is no truth to the rumours surrounding her engagement.

Read Also Not Dhadak, But Janhvi Kapoor Was Supposed To Mark Her Bollywood Debut With THIS Film

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Janhvi recently starred in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and she was lauded for her performance.

She now has her hands full with multiple projects, not just in Bollywood but also in the south. On her birthday in March this year, Janhvi had announced that she is all set to mark her Telugu debut with Devara, co-starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Besides, she also has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, and Ulajh with Gulshan Devaiah in her kitty.