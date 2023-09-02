 Zeenat Aman To Make Comeback With Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki, To Reunite With Shabana Azmi (PHOTO)
The filming of Bun Tikka is slated to kick-start in November, this year.

Saturday, September 02, 2023
Ever since Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut, she has been entertaining her fans and followers. Now, much to her fans joy, the legendary actress is all set to make her comeback to the big screen with fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki. On Friday, Manish announced his new production company, Stage5 Production.

Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol will also be part of Bun Tikki. It will be directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, who helmed the 2021 film Sheer Qorma, starring Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta, and Azmi in pivotal roles. The filming is scheduled to start in November 2023.

"The hard work of 3:5 years of #stage5production has also lead to curating and nurturing #BunTikki a special and sensitive film starting November 2023 with @abhaydeol @thezeenataman and @azmishabana18 directed by @farazarifansari produced by #jyotideshpande @malhotra_dinesh @marijkedesouza @officialjiostudios @stage5production," Malhotra shared on Instagram.

Bun Tikki will mark Zeenat and Shabana's reunion after Ishk Ishk Ishk (1974) and Ashanti (1982).

Recently, Manish also announced his first film, Train From Chhapraula, as a producer, which features Radhika Apte, Kusha Kapila, and Divyenndu, among others. It is slated to be directed by Tisca Chopra.

The designer also has a biopic on the iconic actress Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon.

