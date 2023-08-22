Zeenat Aman Shares 'Words Of Wisdom' For Men: 'Don't Be Afraid To...'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has recently shared a powerful message, one that transcends gender norms and embraces empathy. The actress, known for her golden days in the film industry, posted a heartwarming snapshot featuring herself and her son, Zahaan Khan, as he gallantly assists her with her bags.

The caption accompanying the picture urges men not to shy away from holding their loved ones' handbags, be it their mother, sister, wife, or friend.

Zeenat's candid words also challenge the societal stigma associated with women's belongings, emphasizing that true confidence lies in being secure enough to extend a helping hand.

FANS CAN’T STOP PRAISING THE ACTRESS

The Instagram post, brimming with warmth, struck a chord with fans, who showered Zeenat Aman with admiration.

Many users called her a ‘role model’ for advocating for respectful behavior and nurturing empathy in men. Her son Zahaan Khan added a touch of humor, fondly acknowledging how his mother has carried him since birth, prompting him to return the favor.

The actress also shared a tantalizing flashback from her illustrious past – an untold tale of a grand gesture from a secret admirer.

ZEENAT AMAN'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

A well known actress in 90s, Zeenat has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbaani', 'Dhund', 'Don', 'Manoranjan' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat', was known for doing unconventional roles in her era when many actresses are reluctant to take up those characters.

On the work front, Zeenat Aman was last seen in the 2019 movie 'Panipat,' directed by the renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Despite her reduced on-screen presence, her legacy continues to thrive, as evident from the fervor surrounding her latest commercial for CRED.

