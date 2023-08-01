Zeenat Aman Shares 'Life Advice' In 54 Seconds; Impressed Fans Call Her ‘Ultimate GOAT’ (WATCH)

DELL

Bollywood icon Zeenat Aman captivates viewers once again, this time in a new commercial for CRED, where she imparts a valuable 'life lesson' with her trademark charm and elegance.

The veteran actor's appearance in the ad has set social media ablaze with fans showering her with love and admiration.

In the recently released CRED commercial, Zeenat Aman takes center stage and delivers a profound yet succinct message on staying true to oneself.

As the ad garnered attention and admiration from fans and viewers alike, it's no surprise that the actress has been hailed as a "star" and the "ultimate GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) by her ardent supporters.

Check out the advertisement video here:

ZEENAT AMAN'S BOLLYWOOD JOURNEY TO INSTAGRAM DEBUT

Zeenat Aman, the timeless beauty of Indian cinema, made her Instagram debut on February 11, 2023, and has since been captivating her followers with engaging and authentic content.

With a glorious career that spans several decades, she has carved a niche for herself as one of Bollywood's most revered actresses.

Her journey to stardom began after winning the prestigious Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970.

That very year, she made her silver screen debut alongside the legendary actor Dev Anand in the film 'The Evil Within.' Zeenat's unparalleled talent and on-screen presence quickly catapulted her to fame, endearing her to audiences across the nation.

Throughout her illustrious career, Zeenat Aman delivered memorable performances in iconic films like 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna,' 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat,' 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan,' 'Don,' 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram,' 'Qurbani,' 'Dharam Veer,' and 'Dostana,' among others. Her acting prowess and charismatic persona left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, solidifying her position as one of the industry's leading ladies.

While she took fewer film projects in recent years, her Instagram debut has thrust her back into the limelight.

Fans have praised her for the genuine portrayal of her life and candid insights into her illustrious career. Zeenat regularly shares intriguing anecdotes about her films and career choices, providing fans with an intimate glimpse into the world of a Bollywood diva.

HER PROFESSIONAL FRONT

On the work front, Zeenat Aman was last seen in the 2019 movie 'Panipat,' directed by the renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Despite her reduced on-screen presence, her legacy continues to thrive, as evident from the fervor surrounding her latest commercial for CRED.