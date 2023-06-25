Zeenat Aman Reveals It Took 7 Months For Her Son To Convince Her To Join Instagram: 'I Had So Many Trepidations'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who made her Instagram debut a few months back, has now revealed that it took her younger son Zahaan and his partner seven months to 'convince' her to join the social media platform.

She added that when she finally agreed to make her debut on Instagram, Zahaan and his partner Cara brought in their friend Tanya to click her pictures home, and voila, an Instagram account was born.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress also clarified that this isn’t a comeback, but it is something of a coming around. She revealed, "I had so many trepidations: who would have the patience to help me run my account? Would my privacy be in jeopardy? Isn’t all this a young person’s game? They chipped away at my opposition, until my walls crumbled."

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress said she enjoys sharing pictures and videos on Instagram and that being able to publicly speak her truths 'delight' her.

"I didn’t realise how much being able to publicly speak my own truths would delight me. As a leading actor in the ’70s, I was always a subject of conversation, but almost never on my own terms. The gossip and perceptions could be suffocating, and there was rarely recourse to set the record straight. On Instagram, I have found the freedom to express myself. It’s liberating," she said.

The actress further said that she has no desire to have 'millions of followers' or present unattainable and aspirational life to the world.

"All I do is reminisce, talk about the things that matter to me, and have fun. Which is not to say that I am callous about my posts. There is enough blather in the world and I don’t wish to add to it. The captions take no more than 15 to 20 minutes to write, but each one is preceded by conversations with my family," she added during the interview.

Over four months after her Instagram debut, the 71-year-old actress said that now she wakes up to a slew of messages from across the world and the geographical scope of her followers fascinates her because it was intangible in her youth.

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut on February 11, 2023, and she has been quite active on the photo-video sharing platform.

The actress rose to fame after winning the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970 and in the same year, she stepped into the world of Bollywood. She made her debut in the film ‘The Evil Within’ alongside legendary actor Dev Anand.

Zeenat Aman made a mark in the Hindi film industry within a short span by working in films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qurbani, Dharam Veer, Dostana, and others.