Zeenat Aman Recalls Emptying Her Wallet After A Busker Played Yaadon Ki Baaraat In Rome

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman shared a 'travel anecdote' from her 2005 holiday with her sons on Tuesday (June 13). The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress made her Instagram debut in February 2023. Since then, she has been sharing throwback pictures and recalling some memorable incidents.

Zeenat Aman shared a picture in which she is seen wearing a purple floral top. The actress is currently enjoying a vacation with her family in Goa.

In the caption of her post, Zeenat Aman recalled how an Italian busker played her popular song Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and walked up to her to 'serenade' her. She added that she was impressed and charmed by his performance and she 'emptied her wallet into his hat.'

"I used to be the sort of traveller who packed their itinerary with 'must sees' 'must visits' and 'must dos'. It was a great strategy in my youth, and allowed me to explore the world with my sons! Now I am much more relaxed in my approach to travel. Lazy breakfasts, catching up on my reading, playing board games, getting a massage, stepping out for a meal, watching a good show… these take priority over any chaotic bucket list," she wrote.

The veteran star added, "Now here’s a travel anecdote from those hectic sightseeing days. Italy, 2005. The boys and I were spending a few days in Rome before joining a cruise. Having seen the Colosseum, we were now seated in a lovely cafe in one of the city’s beautiful piazzas. At the corner of the square, an Italian busker was playing the accordion. As I spooned gelato into my mouth, I heard the unmistakable notes of ‘Yaadon ki Baaraat’! I looked up, and the busker walked over the cobble stone streets to serenade our table. I was so charmed by the moment, that I emptied my wallet into his hat! To this day, I’m not sure whether he recognised me or was just playing a Bollywood tune for the Indian family at the piazza."

The actress rose to fame after winning the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970 and in the same year, she stepped into the world of Bollywood. She made her debut in the film ‘The Evil Within’ alongside legendary actor Dev Anand.

Zeenat Aman made a mark in the Hindi film industry within a short span by working in films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qurbani, Dharam Veer, Dostana, and others.