9 iconic roles Zeenat Aman wanted to play on-screen: From Mughal-e-Azam's Anarkali to Schitt's Creek's Moira Rose

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently expressed her love for some of the most iconic roles in global cinema
She shared a list on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Thinking about all the talented actors whose work I’ve enjoyed over the years." Here’s a list of iconic roles that she would have loved to play:
Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus, played by Jennifer Coolidge
Rosie in Guide, played by Waheeda Rehman
Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam, played by Madhubala
Cesira in Two Women, played by Sophia Loren
Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, played by Meryl Streep
Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish, played by Sridevi
Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, voiced by Kathleen Turner
Miss Piggy in The Muppets, voiced by various artists over the years
Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, played by Catherine O’ Hara
