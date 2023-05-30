9 iconic roles Zeenat Aman wanted to play on-screen: From Mughal-e-Azam's Anarkali to Schitt's Creek's Moira Rose

May 30, 2023

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently expressed her love for some of the most iconic roles in global cinema

She shared a list on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Thinking about all the talented actors whose work I’ve enjoyed over the years." Here’s a list of iconic roles that she would have loved to play:

Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus, played by Jennifer Coolidge

Rosie in Guide, played by Waheeda Rehman

Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam, played by Madhubala

Cesira in Two Women, played by Sophia Loren

Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, played by Meryl Streep

Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish, played by Sridevi

Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, voiced by Kathleen Turner

Miss Piggy in The Muppets, voiced by various artists over the years

Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, played by Catherine O’ Hara

