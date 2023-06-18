Father's Day 2023: Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Zeenat Aman & Others Post Heartfelt Message

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
Father's Day was celebrated by Bollywood on June 18, 2023 as several popular celebs from B-town took to their social media to post heartfelt messages. Let's check out some of them:
Satya Prem Ki Katha actress took to Instagram to wish her fathers & also gave her 'daughter love' to daddy wishing him a very happy birthday.
Sanjay Dutt went emotional as he shared a throwback picture with late actor Sunil Dutt wishing him 'Happy Father's Day'.
Ananya PAnday shared a photo fgrom her childhood days with father Chunky Panday, playfully calling their bond 'inseparable'
Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo of her husband with son Neil, captioning it, 'Happy Fathers Day. Neil's favourite person'
Soha Ali Khan also saved the moment by sharing an old photo of father Mansoor Ali Khan.
Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan also shared their photos with father Salim Khan, posting a Father's day wish.
Sonam aApoor also shared a bunch of photos with father Anil Kapoor, calling him her super hero.
Veteran actress Zeenat Aman also shared an emotional story as she shared a photo with her late father.
