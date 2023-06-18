All You Must Know About The Flash Star Ezra Miller

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
Ezra Miller, the 30-year-old non-binary actor, made their acting debut in 2008 with the film Afterschool.
Standing at a height of 6 feet, they possess a striking presence on screen.
Displaying their versatility, Ezra portrayed the character of Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, a series loosely based on J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter books.
Apart from acting, Ezra is also a trained opera singer and has performed with the prestigious Metropolitan Opera.
Their life is also surrounded by several controversies. Ezra faced legal issues in recent times, with accusations of harassment, assault, burglary, and grooming minors. However, they have sought treatment for mental health and fans hope for a positive turnaround.
The actor has donned the role of Barry Allen/The Flash in several films, including Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, and the recently released The Flash.
Ezra's talent has garnered recognition and awards throughout their career. At just 19 years old, they received the Breakthrough Performer award at the Hamptons International Film Festival.
Additionally, their role in The Perks of Being a Wallflower earned them nominations and accolades, such as the Virtuoso Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and the Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Film Festival
