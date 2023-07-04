Zeenat Aman Reaches BMC Run Rishi Valmiki Eco School; Details Here

By: FPJ Education Desk | July 04, 2023
Famous Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman drives through the narrow lanes of Mumbai’s Goregaon suburb to reach a BMC School.
She said, "At Rishi Valmiki Eco School, a four rented classrooms with children from under-resourced and low-income families find safe haven here."
Founded 12 years ago with just nine students, today RVES provides holistic education to over 700 children.
She added, "You already know that I am an animal lover, and this extraordinary school has adapted the standard curriculum to be taught through a lens of story telling and nature awareness."
RVES Founder and Principal, Nikita Pimple spoke to the Bollywood queen about her journey. Zeenat says, "It very rapidly became clear that they adore their school, and sure enough RVES has a 0% drop out rate."
The School is a non-profit school with a mission to provide quality education to the underprivileged kids and create a greener generation passionate about nature.
RVES
Thanks For Reading!