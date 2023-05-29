Top 10 Private schools in Mumbai

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 29, 2023
Dhirubhai Ambani International School is a well-known co-educational day school in Mumbai that educates children from kindergarten to class 12.
Aditya Birla World Academy is a well-known co-ed school in Mumbai for children from LKG to 12.
Bombay Scottish School is a private, Christian co-educational school in Mumbai’s Mahim West district.
Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai’s Fort district represent the culmination of more than 150 years of Indian educational excellence.
Shishuvan School was founded in 1915 in Matunga, Mumbai, and is located in the heart of the city.
The Narsee Monjee Education Trust, a charitable organization, manages Jamnabai Narsee School, which was founded on January 17, 1971.
Ecole Mondiale World School is located on Gulmohar Cross Rd in Mumbai. The school, which opened in 2004, offers a variety of educational options, including a Play School, an Early Years Program, a Primary Years Program, a Middle Years Program, and an IGCSE Diploma Program.
Champion School was founded in 1943 as a Christian public school for boys by Jesuit Fr. Joseph Savall in Mumbai. The school is located at 13 Cooperage Road.
Delhi Public School, Navi Mumbai houses and serves more than 3000 students on a 7.25-acre campus, It takes great care to develop each student.
Bombay Cambridge International School is one of Mumbai’s top schools. It is a co-educational school that follows the Cambridge curriculum.
