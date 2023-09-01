 Train From Chhapraula: Manish Malhotra Announces First Film As Producer, Radhika Apte To Headline (PHOTOS)
Earlier today, Manish Malhotra announced his own production house, Stage 5 Productions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Train From Chhapraula: Manish Malhotra Announces First Film As Producer, Radhika Apte To Headline (PHOTOS) | Photo Via Instagram.

Manish Malhotra recently announced his own production house, Stage 5 Productions. Now, the fashion designer announced his first film, Train From Chhapraula, as a producer today.

He wrote, "Today we boarded the #Train from Chhapraula ‘with @radhikaofficial @divyenndu @anshumaan_pushkar @sauraseni1 @sharat_saxena @kushakapila and @anuragkashyap10 directed by @tiscaofficial produced by #jyotideshpande @malhotra_dinesh @officialjiostudios @stage5production"

article-image

Train From Chhapraula will be directed by Tisca Chopra. The film will be headlined by Radhika Apte, Kusha Kapila, and Divyenndu, among others.

Talking about his production house, he said,  "Ever since my childhood there’s a certain calling i’ve had for Clothes, Colours, and Films . I was fascinated by fabrics, textures and music and watched every film wide eyed longing to be a part of Indian Cinema one day. The fascination with clothes grew me to becoming a costume designer and then to starting my Label after many years."

article-image

He continued, "Today after gratifying 3 decades of being in the movies I Present to you STAGE5 Production .. A company that will nurture different artistic voices from all over and take pride in the diversity of stories, collaborating with directors , writers , artist who are not only talented but also have a unique new vision @stage5production (sic)."

Manish already has three films in his kitty. He has a biopic on Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon. The second will star Zeenat Aman in Faraz Ansari's Bun Tikki, which marks her comeback to the movies.

Talking about the same, earlier he told Film Companion, "Tisca Chopra is helming one film; Faraz Ansari, who made 'Sheer Korma, is directing a film called 'Bun Tikki', and Vibhoo Poori, who directed Taj, will be making a film. Actors like Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte, Divyendhu, Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Zeenat Aman are working for my production."

article-image

Train From Chhapraula: Manish Malhotra Announces First Film As Producer, Radhika Apte To Headline...

Train From Chhapraula: Manish Malhotra Announces First Film As Producer, Radhika Apte To Headline...

