THIS is what Radhika Apte feels about acting in South Indian films: I am open to doing them

Radhika Apte | Pic: Instagram/radhikaofficial

Radhika Apte has always wowed audiences with her excellent acting skills. She was last seen in Mrs Undercover and her next project is an international one. The Free Press Journal recently caught up with her for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

What difference did you find working abroad and working here in the Hindi film industry?

I haven’t done many English films. This British film was shot here in India. Apart from the HOD, the entire crew was from here only. I don’t know if I'm equipped to answer this question. My next film will be shot abroad. Then I will have a better understanding for my next film which will be shot in foreign locations.

You have been doing good roles. How do you look at your career graph now?

It has always had its ups and downs. Something works while a few things might not work. We as actors have a mixed bag of choice. Certain films we do purely because of attaining satisfaction. While certain films we do for commercial viabilities and a few for financial requirements. I feel that a balance has to be there. Something goes right and something may go wrong.

Go on…

I don’t look at the graph and don't take it that seriously. I try to do films for purely satisfaction, however, we have to do films for commercial viability also as it’s necessarily important for our industry. But I know what I do so it’s okay.

Do you feel you have some responsibilities towards your audiences so that they get entertained by your films?

I don’t take it as responsibility honestly, because what sells at the moment one needs to consider it on priority basis. As an actor, sometimes you are cast in order to maintain your commercial viability, so that’s also important. However, nobody can necessarily hold us responsible or ask us as actors, ‘How can you do this and not do that?’ It will totally be unfair. Necessarily, I may not believe in something, but have to take it up. So, I believe being in this industry and doing a commercially viable film for the industry - this is my responsibility.

Films shown on OTT platforms do better in comparison to films released in theatres. What do you have to say?

I have very little knowledge about the business side. For me what I hear and see is what makes sense to me. So, on an OTT platform, you have to pay a nominal fee which contributes to a yearly subscription. But it becomes a costly affair when you go to watch films in theatres with your entire family. Having said that, watching films and going to restaurants are the only two main activities people do. So, I personally feel films can’t die as it’s the need for entertainment. Maybe, if we reduce the cost of the tickets it may attract people into theatres.

What’s your opinion on actors reducing their fee as it’s said that the film’s production is huge because they charge a heavy fee?

I don’t get paid that much. I do agree the filmmaking process is a costly affair. It is indeed ridiculous, not just the actor's fee, but in the entire filmmaking process, one needs to invest a lot. I think there are ways of making the whole business moderate but I really don’t understand the mathematics of it. Making statements from my side will not be right. And it’s not like my cost is high so the film’s cost gets high.

Are you open to do any South Indian films?

It really doesn’t matter which regional film is offered to me. I am open to do South Indian films and any regional films for that matter.