Radhika Apte on doing action scenes in Mrs Undercover, 'I didn’t know what exactly I was doing'

Radhika Apte | Pic: Instagram/radhikaofficial

Actress Radhika Apte plays a housewife, who is in fact a secret agent, in her latest release Mrs Undercover. Directed by Anushree Mehta, the film also stars Sumeet Vyaas and Rajesh Sharma. It premiered on ZEE5 on April 14 and fans are impressed with the way Radhika has managed to perform action scenes with elan. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive interaction. Excerpts:

Your role in Mrs Undercover is from a different genre than what you usually choose. What made you opt for it?

Yes, it was a very different genre when it came to me. I read the idea of it. It was totally a different genre comedy and a spy thriller. I have grown up watching housewives and how they are treated. They are treated as just housewives. The idea will resonate with a lot of people.

What is that one thing that allured you towards this film especially?

The thing that allured me was that there is action, comedy and drama in the film so it has a promise of a mix of all of that. Hence, I was glad to do all of that.

Actresses are driven towards doing action roles these days. What about you and how was your experience?

It isn’t a full-fledged action role. There is a little bit of action. In real life, I was a stage dancer and have done martial arts but since a few days I haven’t done much. However, now for two to three years, I have been training for boxing. It has nothing to do with this film. I think my fitness mantra has gotten better now.

What kind of action are you doing in this film and how much time did it take you to adapt to the action choreography?

Honestly speaking, it was all so last minute. It was really unrehearsed. I didn’t know what exactly I was doing. It was done during the Covid times, thus we had to work under huge restrictions. We tried to do our best at the last minute.

Action scenes are choreographed and safety of the performers is given a lot of importance. How do you look at the better precautionary measures taken now?

Luckily, no one got injured. Thankfully, we were all in the safe zone while performing action sequences. Earlier, there weren’t proper precautionary measures compared to today as there are proper measures taken to safeguard the actor’s well-being and also technically, we are upgraded in almost every sphere of filmmaking.

Go on…

Everything on par with technology and how things are done are taken in a much better manner for actors and other crew members. So, I think it’s much easier and so many better technological aspects of safety are used. It is a great team of people that also works with you.

Hereafter if you are offered a full-fledged action role, would you be ready to take it up?

I would absolutely love to take it up.

What are your future films?

I have just finished a British film. Yes, I shot that British film in India itself. I’m now going to do an American film which will be announced soon. There is a Hindi film as well.