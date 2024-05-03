Best & Worst Dressed Celebs At Mumbai Fashion Event: Ananya Panday To Kartik Aaryan

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 03, 2024
B-town celebs assembled at a glamorous awards show hosted on May 2 in Mumbai. With many fashionable red carpet looks, Ananya Panday stole the limelight with a hot and sizzling look in a stylish black gown.
All images from Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan was not at his stylish best for the event, and neither the colour combination nor the fit served any major fashion goal.
In one of the best looks from the night, Malaika Arora went all glam on the red carpet in a shimmery silver gown with a neckline plunging all the way down to right above her navel. She looked stunning in her sleek hairdo and dangling silver earrings.
While Malaika Arora slayed on the red carpet, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor opted for a space-inspired coat with black shirt and trousers, and the look clearly did not land.
Animal star Tripti Dimri sashayed down the red carpet wearing a satin black gown with a shimmery silver bust, and the bold thigh-high slit only made her look even more breathtaking.
One of the worst looks from the night was that of Tejasswi Prakash, who miserably failed to pull off her golden gown, and the poorly done eye makeup only made it worse for her.
Vijay Varma looked dashing in a beige suit and he added a nerdy touch to his look with a black-rimmed glasses.
Neha Dhupia turned up in a powder blue cape gown but the lack of structure and the choice of colour and pattern clearly did not complement her.
Giving off a chic and sexy vibe on the red carpet, Avneet Kaur looked stunning in a white wrap-around dress and golden statement jewels.