In Pics: Radhika Apte's hottest looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2022
Radhika Apte is all set to ring in her 37th birthday on September 7
She was born in a Marathi speaking family on September 7, 1985 in Vellore, Tamil Nadu
She works predominantly in Hindi films, and has also appeared in a few Tamil, Marathi, Benagli, English and Telugu films
She began her acting career with theatre
She made her film debut with a brief role in the Hindi fantasy, 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!' in 2005
Radhika's first lead role was in the 2009 Bengali social drama 'Antaheen'
She starred in India's first science fiction comedy series 'OK Computer'
Radhika made her directorial debut with The Sleepwalkers, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami
Along with her work, Radhika has been garnering a huge fan following for her social media presence as well
She married London-based musician, Benedict Taylor, in 2012
