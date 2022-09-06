In Pics: Radhika Apte's hottest looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2022

Radhika Apte is all set to ring in her 37th birthday on September 7

She was born in a Marathi speaking family on September 7, 1985 in Vellore, Tamil Nadu

She works predominantly in Hindi films, and has also appeared in a few Tamil, Marathi, Benagli, English and Telugu films

She began her acting career with theatre

She made her film debut with a brief role in the Hindi fantasy, 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!' in 2005

Radhika's first lead role was in the 2009 Bengali social drama 'Antaheen'

She starred in India's first science fiction comedy series 'OK Computer'

Radhika made her directorial debut with The Sleepwalkers, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami

Along with her work, Radhika has been garnering a huge fan following for her social media presence as well

She married London-based musician, Benedict Taylor, in 2012

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, others at 'GoodBye' trailer launch
Find out More