Photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, others at 'GoodBye' trailer launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2022

The trailer of Rashmika Mandanna's debut Bollywood film 'GoodBye' was launched today

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rashmika was a sight to behold as she looked gorgeous in an ethnic co-ord set

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She also struck her signature 'finger hearts' pose for the paparazzi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rashmika was seen interacting with her little fans at the trailer launch venue

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pavail Gulati, who stars opposite Rashmika in 'GoodBye', also attended the trailer launch

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neena Gupta looked elegant in an orange saree

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'GoodBye' is being directed by Vikas Bahl, who was all smiles at the event

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film is being produced by Ektaa Kapoor

Photo by Viral Bhayani

