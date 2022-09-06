Photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, others at 'GoodBye' trailer launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2022
The trailer of Rashmika Mandanna's debut Bollywood film 'GoodBye' was launched today
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rashmika was a sight to behold as she looked gorgeous in an ethnic co-ord set
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She also struck her signature 'finger hearts' pose for the paparazzi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rashmika was seen interacting with her little fans at the trailer launch venue
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Pavail Gulati, who stars opposite Rashmika in 'GoodBye', also attended the trailer launch
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Neena Gupta looked elegant in an orange saree
Photo by Viral Bhayani
'GoodBye' is being directed by Vikas Bahl, who was all smiles at the event
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The film is being produced by Ektaa Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
