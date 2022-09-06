Photos: Shehnaaz Gill visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2022
Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja.
She was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz Badesha.
Shehnaaz opted for an all-yellow Indian ensemble for the occasion.
Their visit comes two days after Sidharth Shukla's first death anniversary. Shehbaz also has a tattoo of the late actor on his arm.
Lalbaugcha Raja is famous not only for being one of the largest and oldest Ganpati in the city but also for being a Navsacha Ganpati. The idol was established in 1934.
In 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal had to cancel its traditional festivities for the first time in 86 years. However, the iconic 14-feet-tall Ganesha idol was unveiled on August 30 after a hiatus of 2 years.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan', which was earlier titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.
Besides, she will also star in Sajid Khan's directorial titled '100%', alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.
