Pics: Kajol visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2022
Kajol posted several stunning photos of herself on Instagram on Monday as she celebrated Ganeshotsav
She opted for a yellow saree
The actress completed her look with gajra and green bangles
She can be seen smiling, laughing, and looking surprised as she posed for the camera
On the work front, Kajol will soon be making her web-series debut
She will also be seen in the film 'Salaam Venky'
Kajol also visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings with actor-director Revathy
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
