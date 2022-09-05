Pics: Kajol visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2022

Kajol posted several stunning photos of herself on Instagram on Monday as she celebrated Ganeshotsav

She opted for a yellow saree

The actress completed her look with gajra and green bangles

She can be seen smiling, laughing, and looking surprised as she posed for the camera

On the work front, Kajol will soon be making her web-series debut

She will also be seen in the film 'Salaam Venky'

Kajol also visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings with actor-director Revathy

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kajol will next be seen in Revathy's 'Salaam Venky'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

