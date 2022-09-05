Photos: Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Babli Bouncer' trailer launch in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2022

The trailer of Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Babli Bouncer' was unveiled in Mumbai on Sept 5

The film is directed by National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar

Tamannaah plays the role of a lady bouncer in the film

As a promotional activity, several female bouncers graced the event and posed with the actress

In the trailer, Tamannaah can be seen in a funny and action avatar

'Babli Bouncer' is touted as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone

Tamannaah looked stunning in an all-black outfit

She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs

The film will start streaming from Sept 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar

