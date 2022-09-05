Photos: Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Babli Bouncer' trailer launch in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2022
The trailer of Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Babli Bouncer' was unveiled in Mumbai on Sept 5
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The film is directed by National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tamannaah plays the role of a lady bouncer in the film
Photo by Viral Bhayani
As a promotional activity, several female bouncers graced the event and posed with the actress
Photo by Viral Bhayani
In the trailer, Tamannaah can be seen in a funny and action avatar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
'Babli Bouncer' is touted as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tamannaah looked stunning in an all-black outfit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The film will start streaming from Sept 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar
Photo by Viral Bhayani