 'Real Hero': Physically Challenged Ratna Tamang From Nepal Leaves MasterChef 10 Judges Speechless – WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Real Hero': Physically Challenged Ratna Tamang From Nepal Leaves MasterChef 10 Judges Speechless – WATCH

'Real Hero': Physically Challenged Ratna Tamang From Nepal Leaves MasterChef 10 Judges Speechless – WATCH

MasterChef India Season 10 contestant Ratna Tamang, who lost both hands in an accident, stunned judges by cooking noodles using adaptive hooks. His determination left judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur inspired and visibly emotional. Social media praised him as a real-life fighter, with Ranveer Brar remarking, “Taste is not in the hands; it is in the dreams.”

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
article-image

Some stories don’t just touch your heart; they remind you what resilience really looks like. When Nepali home chef Ratna Tamang walked into the MasterChef India kitchen this season, the moment went beyond cooking. It became a lesson in grit, hope, and the power of chasing your purpose no matter the odds.

Read Also
Hrithik Roshan's Secret To Toned Physique At 51 Revealed: Actor Says 'Eat Lesser, But...'
article-image

Contestant that left judges and viewers inspired

In a moving new episode of MasterChef India Season 10, the kitchen was filled with awe as Ratna rolled up to the counter and began preparing noodles using adaptive tools and metal hooks. His calm composure and remarkable control made the entire set fall silent.

Judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur watched in astonishment as Ratna plated his dish with precision and skill that pushed expectations.

FPJ Shorts
Motorola Signature With Four 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched: All You Need To Know
Motorola Signature With Four 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched: All You Need To Know
AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes Being Assessed For Right Adductor Muscle Strain
AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes Being Assessed For Right Adductor Muscle Strain
Elon Musk's xAI Raises $20 Billion In Funding From Nvidia, Qatar Investment Authority, Others
Elon Musk's xAI Raises $20 Billion In Funding From Nvidia, Qatar Investment Authority, Others
CLAT 2026 First Allotment List Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Freeze, Float & Exit Options Explained
CLAT 2026 First Allotment List Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Freeze, Float & Exit Options Explained

Check it out below:

Brar proudly stated, "Ratna Tamang proved that taste is not just in the hands; it is in the dreams." Meanwhile, Khanna called him a "real hero," and viewers on social media quickly echoed the praise, hailing Ratna as a true inspiration and a "real-life fighter."

Read Also
Who Is Takamasa Osawa? Japanese Chef, Hosted By Ram Charan For His Signature Hyderabadi Biryani
article-image

Inside Ratna's journey

Ratna’s journey to the MasterChef kitchen has been anything but easy. He shared how a tragic electric shock in 2015 cost him both hands, and despite undergoing multiple surgeries, only a portion of his arms could be saved.

Ratna revealed that after the accident he had three choices: suicide, begging, or moving forward with dignity and passion. He chose resilience, letting cooking become his language of survival and self-belief.

Read Also
Diljit Dosanjh Collabs With Colombian Singer J Balvin For 'Senorita'! Punjabi Munda Shares New Song...
article-image

Today, Ratna teaches himself new techniques, shares cooking videos online, and earns a living by creating food content with incredible dedication.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Real Hero': Physically Challenged Ratna Tamang From Nepal Leaves MasterChef 10 Judges Speechless...

'Real Hero': Physically Challenged Ratna Tamang From Nepal Leaves MasterChef 10 Judges Speechless...

Hrithik Roshan's Secret To Toned Physique At 51 Revealed: Actor Says 'Eat Lesser, But...'

Hrithik Roshan's Secret To Toned Physique At 51 Revealed: Actor Says 'Eat Lesser, But...'

'Humare Zamane Ki Chize': Taarak Mehta's Aatmaram Bhide Shares Heartwarming Video Of A Street Vendor...

'Humare Zamane Ki Chize': Taarak Mehta's Aatmaram Bhide Shares Heartwarming Video Of A Street Vendor...

Mumbai Art Exhibition: Don't Miss This 'Dream Vision' Show By Russian Artist At NGMA- Pictures...

Mumbai Art Exhibition: Don't Miss This 'Dream Vision' Show By Russian Artist At NGMA- Pictures...

Who Is Takamasa Osawa? Japanese Chef, Hosted By Ram Charan For His Signature Hyderabadi Biryani

Who Is Takamasa Osawa? Japanese Chef, Hosted By Ram Charan For His Signature Hyderabadi Biryani