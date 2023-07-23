Manish Malhotra Is Affirmative About Directing Meena Kumari Biopic, Quotes Rekha As His Inspiration

As per official reports, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra has officially confirmed that he will helming the Meena Kumari biopic, with Kriti Sanon in the lead. Currently, the film is at the writer's table. As per the ace designer, the idea of making the film was given to him by legendary actress Rekha.

Following much speculation, Malhotra has officially confirmed his directorial debut. In an interview with a leading pop culture and infotainment portal, the designer disclosed, "I don’t know how it got out but it is happening. We are still working on the script. The script is key, always. I have been reading her books. The film is based on her books. I have always been fascinated by Meena Kumari."

Speaking further about how did the evergreen diva suggest the idea to him, Manish shared, "Rekha told me once that you know when you turn 40, you will understand the genius of Meena Kumari. And that is true. But I was young and I was busy working but when I turned 40 I not only understood the genius of Meena Kumari but even Nargis ji and Dilip Kumar and Guru Dutt."

The celebrated fashion genius also shared that watching all-time iconic movies of Meena Kumari helped him understand her journey, personally and professionally.

Prior to the confirmation, reports suggested that Kumari and filmmaker Kamal Amrohi's son Tajdar Amrohi would take Manish and Kriti to court, if the said film was to go on the floors. He is quoted to have said, "She(Meena Kumari) was my mom and Kamal Amrohi was my dad. Please ask those people to make a movie on their own parents and I’m sure they will not do so, for they were nobody. Anyway, what they will make would be based on all lies."

We hope everything is good in the hood and that may Manish make a grand tribute to the actress' legacy with the gorgeous Kriti headlining it.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)