Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Turn Showstoppers For Manish Malhotra's Star-Studded Bridal Couture Show: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023
Ahead of the release of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned showstoppers for celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra as he unveiled his latest bridal collection at The Bridal Couture Show
Alia stunned in a silver lehenga paired with a long dupatta and blouse. We totally love the minimal make-up with this look
Ranveer sported a white sherwani set paired with a floral printed jacket
The actor bowed down to exchange an affectionate kiss with wife Deepika Padukone as filmmaker Karan Johar looks on. Meanwhile Alia is seen hugging her mom Soni Razdan in the background
Deepika was seen seated next to her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani and bonding with her. More pictures ahead on who attended the coveted do
Anju Bhavnani
Kajol
Janhvi Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor
Huma Qureshi
Rakul Preet Singh
Shriya Saran
Diana Penty
Saiyami Kher
Nora Fatehi
Sonali Bendre
Sophie Choudry
Rhea Chakraborty
Seema Sajdeh
Tanishaa Mukerji
Ridhi Dogra
Apoorva Mehta
Anshula Kapoor
Abhimanyu Dassani
Neha Sharma
Aisha Sharma
Giorgia Andriani
Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal
Kunal Rawal
