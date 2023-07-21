Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Turn Showstoppers For Manish Malhotra's Star-Studded Bridal Couture Show: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023

Ahead of the release of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned showstoppers for celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra as he unveiled his latest bridal collection at The Bridal Couture Show

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Alia stunned in a silver lehenga paired with a long dupatta and blouse. We totally love the minimal make-up with this look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ranveer sported a white sherwani set paired with a floral printed jacket

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actor bowed down to exchange an affectionate kiss with wife Deepika Padukone as filmmaker Karan Johar looks on. Meanwhile Alia is seen hugging her mom Soni Razdan in the background

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Deepika was seen seated next to her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani and bonding with her. More pictures ahead on who attended the coveted do

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Anju Bhavnani

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kajol

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Huma Qureshi

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shriya Saran

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Diana Penty

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Saiyami Kher

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sonali Bendre

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sophie Choudry

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rhea Chakraborty

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Seema Sajdeh

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Tanishaa Mukerji

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ridhi Dogra

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Apoorva Mehta

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Anshula Kapoor

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Abhimanyu Dassani

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Neha Sharma

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Aisha Sharma

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Giorgia Andriani

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kunal Rawal

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Meena Kumari Biopic: Tajdar Amrohi Apologises To Kriti Sanon After Asking Her To 'Avoid' Film
Find out More