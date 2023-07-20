Meena Kumari Biopic: Tajdar Amrohi Apologises To Kriti Sanon After Asking Her To 'Avoid' Film

A few days ago, a report about celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra turning director with a film based on legendary actress Meena Kumari's tragic life went viral and it left movie lovers stunned. It was also reported that actress Kriti Sanon has been roped in to play the 'Tragedy Queen'.

As soon as the report went viral, Meena Kumari's step son Tajdar Amrohi went on record to say that Kriti should avoid playing the role, but he has now apologised to the actress.

Tajdar had said that though Kriti is a good actress, she should avoid playing Meena Kumari on screen to keep the legendary actress' reputation intact.

Tajdar Amrohi apologises to Kriti

In a recent interaction, Amrohi stated that he does not know Kriti personally but only has love and utmost respect for her.

Calling her a "very good and beautiful actress", Amrohi went on to say that he will apologise to her whenever they meet if whatever he said has hurt her. He added that it was not directed towards Kriti alone, but he wants to convey the same to any actress who decides to play Meena Kumari on screen.

"I’ll tell her you are a very popular and good actress and you might think of me as an enemy, but I am not one. Please treat me as your friend and advisor," he said.

Tajdar Amrohi on taking legal action against Manish Malhotra

Recently, a report also claimed that Amrohi was contemplating legal action against Manish Malhotra and the producers of the Meena Kumari biopic. However, he has now clarified that the reports were totally false.

Stating that he will not be taking any legal action, Amrohi said, "My father has been dead for 30 years and my choti ma for 50 years, but no one is letting them be at peace." He added that everything has been blown out of proportion.

Amrohi said that he does not have problem with people making money, but he believes that no one knows the real story of his father Kamal Amrohi and stepmother Meena Kumari. "Is this the only couple in Bollywood left to make a film on? With all due respect to Nargis ji, Vyjanthimala ji, Reena Rai, Madhubala, Parveen Babi, Geeta Bali, there are many names. Why aren’t they making films on them? Why are they only behind my parents?" he questioned.

He even went on to call Manish Malhotra his "good friend" and stated that he has no malice against him. "He has done nothing wrong with me, why should I spoil his image. Even my family asked me that why have I said this when he is such a good friend of mine. People have asked him if he has taken an NOC, but the film hasn’t even started so, why he should get into that," he said.



