Meena Kumari Biopic: 'Kriti Sanon Should Avoid It', Says Late Actress' Son Tajdar Amrohi

Indian cinema lovers were recently left stunned after a report claimed that renowned celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra is all set to mark his directorial debut with a biopic on Meena Kumari. The report also mentioned that Kriti Sanon has been roped in to play the legendary actress, and while fans were still coming to terms with the news, her son stated that Kriti should not take up the role.

Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi's son Tajdar Amrohi mentioned that he was surprised to hear about the development.

It is to be noted that earlier too, a biopic on Meena Kumari was officially announced and Tajdar Amrohi had given his nod for the same.

Tajdar Amrohi reacts to Kriti playing Meena Kumari

During a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Amrohi stated that the report about Malhotra directing the biopic with Kriti as lead was news to him as well.

He went on to say that though Kriti is a good actress, she should avoid playing Meena Kumari on screen to keep the legendary actress' reputation intact.

Amrohi also stated that a "big announcement" regarding the biopic which was officially announced earlier, will be made really soon.

Neither Manish Malhotra nor Kriti have commented on reports of the biopic yet.

About Meena Kumari

Meena Kumari, popularly known as The Tragedy Queen, was one of the most loved actresses of Indian cinema. She marked her debut as a child actress and since then, in her career spanning over 33 years, she acted in as many as 90 films.

Meena Kumari died at the young age of 38 due to liver cirrhosis, which was associated with her alcoholism.

Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi got married in a traditional nikaah ceremony in 1952. However, in 1964, they separated after a turbulent marriage, and the actress turned towards alcohol as an escape.

In 1968, she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and it was in 1972, when her health seriously deteriorated that she was admitted to a hospital, where she slipped into coma. She breathed her last on March 31, 1972.