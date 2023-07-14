Manish Malhotra To Direct Meena Kumari Biopic With Kriti Sanon As Lead: Report

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra is all set to make his directorial debut soon. If media reports are to be believed, Manish will helm a biopic on late legendary actress Meena Kumari. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who was last seen on the big screens in Adipurush, is all set to play Meena Kumari in the biopic.

Reportedly, the film will be backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is currently in the scripting stage.

The film will celebrate the fascinating life of the tragedy queen of Indian cinema, Meena Kumari. A report in Hindustan Time states that Manish has often expressed that recreating the magic that Meena Kumari was, has been his 'long cherished dream'.

However, nothing has been announced officially by the makers yet.

Over the years, Kriti has proved her verstaility with films like 'Mimi', 'Bhediya', 'Lukka Chuppi', among several others.

On the other hand, in 2021 it was reported that Manish would go behind the camera for musical set in the background of the partition. Filmmaker Karan Johar was set to back the film. However, the film never saw the light of the day.

Kriti's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath -Part 1, The Crew starring next to Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.

She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline. The film is expected to release in October 2023. Kriti will also share screen space with Kajol in her first production.

