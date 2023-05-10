Manish Malhotra spotted with Calm Down singer Rema in Mumbai ahead of his concert

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 10, 2023
Manish Malhotra will be hosting Nigerian Singer, Rema, at his office in Bandra (west)
Photos from Varinder Chawla
The singer arrived near his Bandra office,18a (Old Pricewaterhouse Cooper building) Bandra west, at 7pm on May 10
The ace celebrity designer will be dressing up the artiste for his concert lined up on the 13th of May.
The singer was seen posing with a drink in his hand, while he was seated inside his car
The two also posed for photographs at the location
Manish Sharma sported black casual outfit, ans white sport shoes
Rema, on the other hand, donned a casual yet classy look in his golden tee and trouser of the same colour
The two seemed excited to kicjkstart their collaborative work
Thanks For Reading!