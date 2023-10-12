When Zeenat Aman Cried Because Of Amitabh Bachchan On Film Set: 'Director Let Loose A Torrent Of Abuse'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman shared a late birthday post for megastar Amitabh Bachchan who turned 81 on October 11. Zeenat Aman also shared an incident when the director of one of their films scolded her because of Big B.

The actress shared a throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan from one of their photoshoots and penned a long note.

Without mentioning the name of the film or the director and producer, Zeenat Aman wrote, "We had a morning shift that day, and I hitched a ride to set with the film’s producer. As always, I had my script in hand and rehearsed my lines as we drove to the studio. Upon my arrival I went directly to my makeup room, and informed the crew to send me a message once Mr. Bachchan was ready for the shot. Our 'roll time' came and went, but there was no sign of Mr. Bachchan. 30 minutes passed. Then 45. An entire hour went by before there was a knock on the door. An AD informed me the Mr. Bachchan had arrived. And that he’d run straight from his car to the set."

The actress added, "I immediately leapt up and made my way downstairs. I had just about stepped foot on set when from across the room the director let loose a torrent of abuse! He was absolutely catatonic, and under the impression that it was I who had held up production. The cast and crew stood in stunned silence as this director ranted and raved at me. I couldn’t get a word in edgeways, and tears of indignation rushed to my eyes. I glared at the director, did an about turn, marched straight back to my makeup room and told my team to pack up."



Her post further read, "Even as they zipped up my makeup kit, the lovely producer arrived at my door, followed closely by Mr. Bachchan. “Babs, I know it’s my fault. The man is a fool and he’s drunk. Let it go and let’s get to work,” he said. I accepted Mr. Bachchan’s apology of course but I was still stinging from the unwarranted dressing down I had received. I was in no mood to shoot after that humiliation. When I finally softened and agreed to come back on set, the director threw himself at my feet and begged my forgiveness. It was all rather melodramatic, and though I completed the film, I never worked with that director again."

Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in films like Don, Laawaris, The Great Gambler, Dostana, Mahaan, Pukaar and others.

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut on February 11, 2023, and she has been quite active on the photo-video sharing platform. She often posts throwback pictures and videos and shares interesting anecdotes.

