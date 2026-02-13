Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 13: Vrinda Comes In Disguise As A Therapist To Help Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 13: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 starts with Tulsi and Angad reminiscing about how fit Mihir used to be. Angad gets emotional while talking about how much he misses him. He then requests Vrinda to go to his father, saying Mihir needs care and no one else can be a better therapist than her. Vrinda hesitates at first, worried she might be identified, but Angad keeps insisting.

Tulsi intervenes, saying that what the Virani family did to her, especially to Mihir, was wrong. She advises Vrinda to make the decision carefully because it concerns her self-respect. Vrinda agrees to go, saying Mihir is like a father to her. This prompts Angad to thank her repeatedly. She then decides to donate money to the old age home.

Meanwhile, Mihir notices the same watch that the person responsible for his accident was wearing. Seeing it, he wonders where he has seen it before but can’t recall. As Vrinda enters the Virani house in disguise as a therapist, she accidentally spills rice from a pot that Tulsi had once filled for her.

When Vrinda goes to Mihir’s room, she sees him falling and instantly helps him. Mihir claims he fell while picking up his spectacles. In the process, Vrinda touches Mihir’s feet. He then asks if he can call her “beta” and requests her to remove her mask.

While Mihir hurries Vrinda to complete her therapy tasks, she insists that the one-hour session will be her own. While scolding Mihir for skipping his medicine, she accidentally calls him “papa.” She then claims to be his teacher during the therapy. Mihir, seeing her scolding, is reminded of Tulsi.

As Vrinda heads home, she thanks Mihir for giving her something from her father-in-law for the first time. On her way, Ranvijay teases her and asks her to give him therapy for his neck.

Meanwhile, Ranvijay notices Dev wearing the same watch that his friend Suhas had gifted him and wonders how he got it.

Back at home, Tulsi teases Vrinda, asking if she came from her sasural and inquiring about Mihir’s health. Vrinda mentions that she scolded her father on her first day back. When asked about her relationship with her husband, she admits she is still upset with Angad for taking Ranvijay’s side. Tulsi then teaches her a lesson about how fickle relationships can be and advises Vrinda to scold her husband.

As Valentine’s Day arrives, Dev and Parth discuss how to celebrate it. Meanwhile, Naina’s sister asks her whether Mihir will celebrate Valentine’s Day with her.