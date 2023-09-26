Zeenat Aman Remembers Dev Anand On His 100th Birth Anniversary: 'Was A Dynamo Beyond Compare' | Photo Via Instagram

Today marks Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary. He passed away on December 3, 2011, at the age of 88 in London in his room at The Washington Mayfair Hotel after a massive heart attack.

Just a while back, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt post for him. "Celebrating 100 years of Dev saab. Stylish, suave and prolific, he was a dynamo beyond compare. And what generosity of talent! He sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations."

"It gladdens my heart to see his legacy honoured an entire century since his birth. In recent days, I’ve been overwhelmed with requests for comments about him but there is little to add to what I’ve already said."

"Though, I posted a three-part series about him just a few weeks ago, I can’t resist the nostalgia of these two frames from our earliest films together. They will be instantly recognisable to my older followers, but I’m not so sure about you younger lot!"

Zeenat and Dev have worked together in movies like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Heera Panna, Warrant, and Kalabaaz.

Meanwhile, Dev Anand, in his autobiography Romancing with Life, confessed to being in love with Zeenat. He stated, "At a very special, exclusive place meant for romance, I chose the Rendezvous at the Taj, on top of the city, where we had dined together once earlier.” However, Dev did not propose to Zeenat after he learned about her fondness for Raj Kapoor.

