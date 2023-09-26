100 Years Of Dev Anand: Best Films Of The Legendary Actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023
Guide: Dev Anand plays the role of a guide named Raju, who earns money by taking tourists to historic sites. The film also starred Waheeda Rehman in the lead.
Jewel Thief: In the film, Dev Anand gets caught up in danger after he is mistaken for a jewel thief. Also starring Tanuja, Helen, Faryal and Anju Mahendru.
Hum Dono: Dev Anand plays the dual role of Captain Anand and Major Manohar Lal Verma. The film also stars Nanda, Sadhna and Leela Chitnis.
Tere Mere Sapne: Dev Anand plays the role of Dr. Anand Kumar, who shifts to a village to assist the local doctors there after attaining his medical degree.
Tere Ghar Ke Samne: Dev Anand plays the role of Rakesh Anand Kumar. The film also stars Nutan , Rajendranath and Om Prakash in lead roles.
Johny Mera Naam: Dev Anand plays the role of a two brothers who get separated. The film also stars Hema Malini , I S Johar , Iftekhar and Premnath.
Asli-Naqli: Dev Anand plays the role of a rich aimless young man. The film features Sadhana, Leela Chitnis, Anwar Hussain, Sandhya Roy and Keshto Mukherjee.
Bombai Ka Babu: Dev Anand plays the role of a criminal named Babu. The film also features Suchitra Sen in the lead.
Haré Rama Haré Krishna: The film is based on the story of a brother-sister who were separated as kids played by Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman.