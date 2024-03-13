The Devil Conspiracy OTT Release Date: Check Platform, Plot & Cast

Alice Orr Ewing's film The Devil Conspiracy is directed by Nathan Frankowski. The film was shot in Czech Republic and it was released at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival on September 10, 2022. Theatrically, it was released on January 13, 2023.

Where to watch The Devil Conspiracy

If you love watching horror and dark movies, you can watch this movie on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play on March 15, 2024.

Czech Republic has a good reputation for producing religious films such as The Priest and Corpus Christi. The Czech industry has been making several impressive movies over the years, some of which have been highly appreciated globally and have won multiple prestigious awards.

Trailer

The trailer highlights the conflict between Archangel Michael and Lucifer. In a repercussion of their showdown, the protagonist (Michael) seals the demon Lucifer in hell, however, a cult of cabals brings the devil back to earth.

Plot

Behind the shadow of a powerful biotech company that creates a technology to clone history's greatest people, a cable of Satanists who steal the shroud of Turin and put them in possession of Jesus Christ's DNA. In a hope to save mankind, Archangel Michael comes to earth to stop the devil conspiracy.

Cast and production

The Devil Conspiracy cast includes Alice Orr-Ewing, Joe Doyle, Eveline Hall, Peter Mensah, Joe Anderson, Spencer Wilding, James Faulkner and Brian Caspe. The film is produced by Ed Alan under Czech Anglo Productions and Film Mode Entertainment MBM3 Films production companies.

It has a running time of 111 minutes and had a collection of $984,341 at the box office.