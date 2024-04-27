EXCLUSIVE: Post Aashram, No Big Producer Or OTT Platform Gave Work Until The Audition Call For Heeramandi Came

Adhayayan Suman |

Actor Adhyayan Suman shares insights on his latest show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal. He talks about working with the maverick Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his audition process, challenges on the sets and more. Excerpts:

Do you think Aashram was a game changer for you?

Though I had a smaller role but the impact of it was massive. Industry started taking me more seriously but the bigger production houses and big OTT platforms didn’t approach me. I had no choice and have to move on. I was doing whatever was in my capacity until Heeramandi’s audition came my way.

How was your audition?

An actor had to be always prepared. I was in middle of the mountains for my parents anniversary. I had a very little network and the casting director called me and asked me to self shoot an audition and share it as early as possible. I didn’t believe at first when she told me that its for Heeramandi. I somehow managed to send the audition and there was a complete silence for around two months.

Go on…

I got to know that the part went to someone else and that broke my heart. If it wouldn’t have been any other filmmaker than Sanjay Leela Bhansali, I wouldn’t have felt that bad. I even tried to forget but it was my mother’s dream to see me in a Bhansali film. I stopped chasing for and decided to question myself. But out of nowhere, I got a call from casting director that I got the part. I did the look test and I saw Bhansali sir walking towards me. He asked DOP Sudeep Chatterjee that how I am looking, he looked at me and said, perfect. He said ‘Bachha, I will see you on the set tomorrow.’

Did you ever feel like giving up on the sets considering SLB is a taskmaster?

I had to shoot a long scene with Urdu dialogues. I remember rehearsing it with my father until 7:30 in the morning. I had to be on the sets at about 9 pm. But, it was my best scene of my life. The entire set was clapping for me and Bhansali sir came and hugged me. He used to tell everyone on the sets that ‘yeh baccha kitni achi Urdu bolta hai.’

Did you ever feel insecure of the ladies since the show is primarily about them?

No, I wasn’t. I do agree that the show is primarily about the ladies but their tracks cross paths with the Nawabs. Heeramandi is incomplete without the men too. Though they come at their own pace in the show but are very pivotal and instrumental. I am just lucky that I got to play two different roles in a Bhansali show, I couldn’t have asked for more.