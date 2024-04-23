EXCLUSIVE: I Left Squid Games To Work In Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Reveals Tejas Fame Rohed Khan

Rohed Khan |

Actor Rohed Khan, who hails from Austria is currently basking in the glory of Hindi film industry. Initially in his career, he started off as a model and later marked his acting debut with Tejas where he played an antagonist. He was recently seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan too. Rohed shares about his exciting line-up ahead in 2024 in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal.

On the sets of Tejas |

Sharing about his journey, Rohed tells, “I landed in Mumbai without even having a hotel booking. I lied to my parents about it too since I had a breakup and I wanted to elope somewhere. I did diploma in acting but never used it. I straight away reached Mehboob Studio and I spotted Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari in middle of some shoot. I signed up with a modelling agency after someone recommended me at a pub in Bandra. I wasn’t really happy while doing modelling though. I wanted to do films and TVCs.”

On the sets of BMCM |

“Casting director Shanoo Sharma spotted me and I signed up for Karan Johar’s Takht after auditioning for a pivotal role but unfortunately, the film was shelved. I also did a few look tests and got some money too. I had to flew back to Austria but someone referred my name to director Sarvesh Mewara for Tejas,” he adds.

Tejas, that led by Kangana Ranaut, Rohed had a tough way through the film. “I had a zoom call with Sarvesh since he wanted to see my look but he wasn’t convinced first but when he saw me with bald head and overgrown beard, he was amazed to see me and cast me for the part,” he reveals.

Sharing further, he states that he left a big English project to work in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. “I signed the contract for Squid Games but I chose BMCM over it. My sister told me to go for Squid Games but its all destined. There was a date clash too else I would done Squid Games too.”

“I was in the vanity on the last day of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot and I got a call to audition for Sarzameen. Later, I got to know that director Kayoze Irani loved my audition and next day I was in Manali for the shoot. It all felt surreal to shoot with Kajol. I saw Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham in German back at my hometown,” he concludes.