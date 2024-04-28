 Actor Sahil Khan Arrested In Mahadev Betting App Case From Chhattisgarh
Khan who was first summoned in December 2023 has been avoiding arrests by applying for anticipatory bail with the courts.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Actor Sahil Khan was arrested by the Mumbai Police in the Mahadev betting app case from Chhattisgarh after he was declared 'absconding' by the officials. A Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Mumbai cyber cell nabbed the actor after the Bombay High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail. Khan was summoned by the SIT in December as well, but he had failed to appear for questioning in front of the SIT.

Khan's role in the Mahadev betting app scam is yet to be established, however, cops stated that the primary reason for summoning him was because he promoted the app and urged people to use it. And by doing so, he reportedly also minted huge profits.

Khan was earlier summoned by the SIT back in December 2023 by the actor skipped it and had been avoiding arrest by applying for anticipatory bails.

After the sessions court rejected his pre-arrest plea, the actor was granted interim protection by Bombay High Court, and on Saturday last week, he appeared before the Mumbai Police when he was interrogated for over three hours.

Khan also moved the Bombay HC with his plea to quash the FIR against him, however, the bench rejected it and asked him to cooperate with the cops.

A team of the Mumbai crime branch visited Khan's residence on Friday only to find him missing. He could not be found despite repeated attempts and was thus, declared absconding, only to be nabbed from Chhattisgarh later.

For those unawares, a case was registered against the Mahadev betting app last year after it was accused of money laundering, cheating and match fixing. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi and Kapil Sharma's names too had cropped in the investigation.

Actor Sahil Khan Arrested In Mahadev Betting App Case From Chhattisgarh

