 Sahil Khan On Getting Married To 21-Year-Old Girlfriend Milena: 'She Is Very Intelligent But Also Sensitive'
Style actor Sahil Khan said that his second wife Milena is from Belarus, Europe.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
Sahil Khan, best known for his role in the 2001 film Style, recently took the internet by storm after he introduced his second wife Milena to his fans on Instagram. Talking about the same, he told Hindustan Times that they got engaged in Russia and married on documents, but they will soon host a reception, in Dubai or India.

He said that they will be having a proper wedding in 2024. Khan said that his second wife Milena, 21, is from Belarus, Europe. Talking about the age difference, he said, “She is very intelligent but also sensitive because she is quite young. We have a lot of differences in our ages. She is much more mature mentally than many other 21-year-olds and also very calm in nature.”

He revealed that his wife was a student and just finished studying. "It’s a positive feeling. Now I know why people get married. I am full of emotions right now," added Sahil.

Talking about his Bollywood comeback, Sahil said that Style 2 with Sharman Joshi is all set to go on floors this year. "I look forward to working with Sharman again, he is a great actor. I am doing it only because it is like a ‘ghar ka home production’ type," said Sahil.

He added that he does not wish to do any movies further as he believes it is not his cup of tea, as it requires a lot more than just acting.

