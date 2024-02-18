Did 'Style' Actor Sahil Khan, 48, CONFIRM His Second Wedding With A 21-Year-Old? WATCH Video

Sahil Khan impressed fans with his films Style and Xcuse Me, alongside Sharman Joshi. After Ramaa: The Saviour in 2010, he has been missing from the big screens. The actor is currently hitting the headlines owing to his personal life, as it has been reported that he has tied the knot for the second time.

On Saturday, Sahil took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with his wife, who is 21-years-old. He was also heard saying, "My beautiful wife." Sharing the video, he wrote, "I’m Here and This is My Baby 💘 #OneLifeOneLove #blessed."

Check out the video:

The video was also shared by a Paparazzo account, Viral Bhayani, on Instagram. It was written, "Is Style actor Sahil Khan age 48 married with 21 year old???" Reacting to the video, the actor took to the comments section and wrote, "40 is The New 20 Baby 🤣😜 Dil To Baccha Hai Jee."

Meanwhile, on Valentine's day 2024, he shared romantic photos with his ladylove on his social media handle from Istanbul, Turkey, with the caption, "I LOVE YOU ❤️❤️ BABY 🌹HAPPY VALENTINES DAY, LOVE & LIGHT FOR YOU 🌅🌹"

Sahil was earlier married to Iranian-born Norwegian actress Negar Khan. They tied the knot on 21 September 2003 and divorced in July 2005.

On the work front, Sahil will be reuniting with Sharman once again for a film and will be directed by Sam Khan.