Mahadev Betting App Case: Actor Sahil Khan Appears Before Mumbai Crime Branch SIT To Record His Statement

In the Mahadev betting app case, 'Style' fame actor Sahil Khan appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday to record his statement. Khan arrived at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office at 2.20 pm and was questioned by the officers till 5.30 pm. A Crime Branch official said that further investigation is still going on in this case and Khan may be called again.

Sahil Khan is allegedly accused of promoting and publicising the Mahadev app, apart from making huge profits from it.

Actor Sahil Khan told FPJ that as per the direction of the Bombay High Court, I have appeared before the investigating team and I am cooperating in the investigation.

Sahil Khan's Allegations In Mahadev Betting App Case

Earlier, the SIT had called Sahil Khan for questioning in the month of December as well. However, he was in Dubai at that time and did not appear and filed an Anticipatory Bail Application (ABA) in the court to avoid arrest. The High Court has granted him interim relief from arrest.

Sahil Khan is accused of allegedly promoting and publicising the Mahadev app, besides making huge profits from it. The FIR against Sahil was lodged following a complaint filed by a Mumbai-based social worker Prakash Bankar. He has alleged that people have been defrauded of more than Rs 15000 crores through the betting app.

According to the police, Sahil Khan is accused of using his influence to invite celebrities and organize parties to promote the app. A case has been registered against Khan as the app operator. He was also seen at a party of this betting app in Dubai.

Matunga Police Registered Case Under Various Section Of IPC

The Matunga police have registered a case under the Gambling Act and IT Act besides sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120(B) of the IPC and the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

35 People Name In The FIR

In this case, FIR has been filed against 35 people including Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Upal and Shubham Soni.

In this case, a person named Dixit Kothari has been arrested who is in judicial custody and the SIT has filed a 3000 page charge sheet against him.