Mumbai News: SIT Of Crime Branch Files Chargesheet Against Arrested Accused In Mahadev Betting Case (Exclusive)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday filed a 3030-page chargesheet in the court in the Rs 15,000 crore Mahadev betting app case. This chargesheet has been filed against the arrested accused Dixit Kothari (27) in this case. Kothari is currently in judicial custody.

Operations and Transactions of Lotusbook 08 and Mahadev App

The Mumbai Crime Branch informed the court in the chargesheet that Kothari operates primarily a betting app called "Lotusbook 08".

Kothari had developed this app and betting was done through it. Betting was being done through a total of 8 bank accounts. A total of 5 SIM cards have been recovered from Kothari.

Police said in the charge sheet that Kothari used different SIM cards to receive betting, transact money in bank accounts and talk to the agents associated with him.

Kothari had also created several books through the Mahadev app. He had given the user ID and password of all these apps to many people.

Betting was done on cricket matches and elections in the country through these apps. Kothari was taking bets for the last 5 years. The money transactions that took place in his seized bank accounts are being audited.

Crime Branch Names 30 Individuals Related To The Case

In the charge sheet, the Crime Branch has also named 30 other people related to the case as wanted accused and they are being investigated.

Despite the ban on betting in India, Kothari engaged in betting activities within the country by registering the app abroad and operating it from there.

The police have made only one arrest in this case so far. Last year, Matunga police registered an FIR following a court order. After this, the case was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch for investigation, after which an SIT was formed to investigate the case.