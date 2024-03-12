Iron Reign OTT Release Date: Check Plot, Cast & Platform

Iron Reign, a crime thriller, promises to deliver an unforgettable experience. With a powerhouse team at the helm, Iron Reign is poised to set a new standard for crime drama, weaving together elements of suspense and thriller and blending them into a compelling narrative that will leave the audience wanting more.

Where to watch Iron Reign

You can watch the highly anticipated series on Friday, March 15, 2024, on Netflix. The series has been directed by Lluís Quílez and written by Asier Guerricaechevarría, Daniel Corpas and Arturo Ruiz Serrano. The series has a total of eight episodes.

Plot

Set in the Port of Barcelona, the series follows a powerful figure (Joaquín Manchado), who controls his drug empire. However, when a significant stash of cocaine goes missing, it sparks a brutal gang war.

Cast

Iron Reign's cast includes Eduard Fernández as Joaquín Manchado, Chino Darin, Jaime Lorente, Sergi Lopez, Natalia de Molina, Enric Auquer, Daniel Grao as Julieta, Raúl Briones as Asfixia, Salva Reina as Marshland, Giannina Fruttero as Ema, Cosimo Fusco as Angels & Demons, Ana Torrent as the Nest, Roberto Mateos and Melina Matthews.

Trailer

The trailer of Iron Reign teases intense action amidst the backdrop of Barcelona's illicit underworld. The glimpses of Chino Darín’s charismatic performance, Jaime Lorente's portrayal and Eduard Fernández’s commanding presence, all reveal that a saga filled with suspense.

All about Iron Reign

The Spanish series is directed by Lluís Quílez and written by Lluís Quíle, Arturo Ruiz Serrano, Daniel Corpas, Guerricaechevarría and Asier. It was originated in Spain and made under the Mediapro Studio.