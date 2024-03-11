 Girls5Eva Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Cast, Plot & Platform
Girls5Eva Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Cast, Plot & Platform

Girls5Eva Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Cast, Plot & Platform

The digital streaming platform will soon release the new season of the musical comedy TV series Girls5Eva.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Still Image From Girls5Eva |

Girls5Eva Season 3 is all set to premiee on Netflix soon. The star cast from the previous season will be seen in season 3.

Peacock cancelled Girls5Eva, and after that, David Miner, the executive producer, made a deal with Netflix for the upcoming season.

Plot

Netflix dropped a trailer for Girls5Eva season 3 that focuses on the characters and reveals very little about the upcoming third season. Instead, it shows a recap of the previous season. During which, it was announced that all three seasons of Girls5eva will premiere on Netflix from March 14 onwards.

Cast

Season 3 will have some familiar faces, like Busy Philipps as Summer, Sara Bareilles as Dawn, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, and Paula Pell as Gloria Sara Bareilles.

Paula Pell is a long-time writer for Saturday Night Live, and Busy Philipps is a well-known actress who has starred in White Chicks. Renée Elise Goldsberry is a Grammy and Tony Award winner who has appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

All about Girls5Eva season 3

Netflix released a two-minute lengthy trailer for Girls5Eva that serves as an introduction to the entire series.

Although the trailer gave a glimpse of the new season, it suggests that fans can expect something exciting. Meredith Scardino and Robert Carlock, in collaboration with Tina Fey, created the series.

